Chile defeats Canada 2-0 to claim bronze at the Pan American Games

Host nation strikes early and protects two-goal lead for bronze medal





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



In a tightly contested match at the 2023 Pan American Games, the Canadian Women’s National Team team faced off against the hosts, Chile, in the battle for the bronze medal. Despite a valiant effort both on offense and defense, Canada fell short as Chile secured the victory, claiming the third-place finish. The match was a rollercoaster ride for Canadian field hockey supporters, with moments of excitement and anticipation, but ultimately, Chile’s early lead proved to be the deciding factor.



