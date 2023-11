Rojas' double daggers earn Chile first medal since 2011





Two identical penalty corners from Denise Rojas Losada gave Chile all they needed to claim a bronze medal over Canada, their first medal since 2011. The game marked the 100th international for Chilean defender Fernanda Villagran, while the pair of goals brings Rojas’ tournament total to six. For Canada, the loss breaks a positive streak of medals following a bronze in 2015, a silver in 2019 and before that the last medal coming in 1999.