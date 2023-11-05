Argentina won Pan American Games gold medal in women's hockey event

By Tariq Ali
Like men's hockey team, Argentina women's hockey team also won gold medal in the Pan American Games 2023 at Stadium Sports Park, Santiago Chile defeated United States by 2 - 1.
The host Chile defeated Canada by 2 - 0 to win the bronze medal.
FINAL STANDING:
1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Chile 4 Canada 5 Uruguay 6 Cuba 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Mexico
Argentina hockey teams won gold medals in both genders in the XIX Pan American Games 2023 straight qualified for Paris Olympic 2024.
Records and Statistics of the Women's Hockey event in the XIX PAN AMERICAN GAMES 2023, Santiago, Chile:
Double delight for Argentina:
Both men's and women's hockey teams of Argentina won gold medals in the Pan American Games for the five times
1991 Havana
1995 Mar del Plata
2003 Santo Domingo
2019 Lima
2023 Santiago
Argentina women's hockey team won gold medals in the Pan American Games for the eight times
Year Venue. Men's Women
1987 Indianapolis USA CAN. ARG
1991 Havana, Cuba. ARG. ARG
1995 Mar del Plata, ARG. ARG. ARG
1999 Winnipeg, Canada. CAN. ARG
2003 Santo Domingo. ARG. ARG
2007 Rio de Janeiro, BRA CAN. ARG
2011 Guadalajara, MEX ARG. USA
2015 Toronto, Canada. ARG. USA
2019 Lima, Peru. ARG. ARG
2023 Santiago, Chile. ARG. ARG
Highest Scores of the Match:
Argentina 21-0 (8-0) Trinidad and Tobago
United States 15-0 (8-0) Trinidad and Tobago
Uruguay 11-0 (6-0) Trinidad and Tobago
Chile 10-0 (4-0) Mexico
The Hat trick Scorers:
6 goals - Agustina Gorzelany - ARG 21-0 TTO
4 goals - Teresa Viana - URU 11-0 TTO
4 goals - Manuela Urroz - CHL 10-0 MEX
3 goals - Saane Caarls - USA 15-0 TTO
3 goals - Abigail Tamer - USA 15-0 TTO
3 goals - Sol Amadeo - URU 15-0 TTO
3 goals - Muela Vilar del Valle - URU 15-0 TTO
3 goals - Medison Thompson - CAN 7-1 CUB
3 goals - Fernanda Villagran - CHL 10-0 MEX
3 goals - Maria Granatto - ARG 21-0 TTO
3 goals - Karli Johansen - CAN 5-0 MEX
Most Individual Goals in the tournament:
11 goals - Agustina Gorzelany - Argentina
7 goals - Maria Granatto - Argentina
6 goals - Denise Rojas - Chile
- Teresa Viana - Uruguay
5 goals - Julieta Jankunas - Argentina
- Delfina Thome - Argentina
- Sol Amadeo - Uruguay
Statistics:
Teams participated - 8
Match played - 20
Matches decided in Full Time - 18
Matches ended in a draw - 1
Classification matches decided by shootout - 1
Goal scored - 111
Goal average - 5.55