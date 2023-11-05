Argentina won Pan American Games gold medal in women's hockey event

By Tariq Ali



Like men's hockey team, Argentina women's hockey team also won gold medal in the Pan American Games 2023 at Stadium Sports Park, Santiago Chile defeated United States by 2 - 1.







The host Chile defeated Canada by 2 - 0 to win the bronze medal.



FINAL STANDING:

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Chile 4 Canada 5 Uruguay 6 Cuba 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Mexico



Argentina hockey teams won gold medals in both genders in the XIX Pan American Games 2023 straight qualified for Paris Olympic 2024.



Records and Statistics of the Women's Hockey event in the XIX PAN AMERICAN GAMES 2023, Santiago, Chile:



Double delight for Argentina:

Both men's and women's hockey teams of Argentina won gold medals in the Pan American Games for the five times

1991 Havana

1995 Mar del Plata

2003 Santo Domingo

2019 Lima

2023 Santiago



Argentina women's hockey team won gold medals in the Pan American Games for the eight times

Year Venue. Men's Women

1987 Indianapolis USA CAN. ARG

1991 Havana, Cuba. ARG. ARG

1995 Mar del Plata, ARG. ARG. ARG

1999 Winnipeg, Canada. CAN. ARG

2003 Santo Domingo. ARG. ARG

2007 Rio de Janeiro, BRA CAN. ARG

2011 Guadalajara, MEX ARG. USA

2015 Toronto, Canada. ARG. USA

2019 Lima, Peru. ARG. ARG

2023 Santiago, Chile. ARG. ARG



Highest Scores of the Match:

Argentina 21-0 (8-0) Trinidad and Tobago

United States 15-0 (8-0) Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay 11-0 (6-0) Trinidad and Tobago

Chile 10-0 (4-0) Mexico



The Hat trick Scorers:

6 goals - Agustina Gorzelany - ARG 21-0 TTO

4 goals - Teresa Viana - URU 11-0 TTO

4 goals - Manuela Urroz - CHL 10-0 MEX

3 goals - Saane Caarls - USA 15-0 TTO

3 goals - Abigail Tamer - USA 15-0 TTO

3 goals - Sol Amadeo - URU 15-0 TTO

3 goals - Muela Vilar del Valle - URU 15-0 TTO

3 goals - Medison Thompson - CAN 7-1 CUB

3 goals - Fernanda Villagran - CHL 10-0 MEX

3 goals - Maria Granatto - ARG 21-0 TTO

3 goals - Karli Johansen - CAN 5-0 MEX



Most Individual Goals in the tournament:

11 goals - Agustina Gorzelany - Argentina

7 goals - Maria Granatto - Argentina

6 goals - Denise Rojas - Chile

- Teresa Viana - Uruguay

5 goals - Julieta Jankunas - Argentina

- Delfina Thome - Argentina

- Sol Amadeo - Uruguay



Statistics:

Teams participated - 8

Match played - 20

Matches decided in Full Time - 18

Matches ended in a draw - 1

Classification matches decided by shootout - 1

Goal scored - 111

Goal average - 5.55