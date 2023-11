Leonas defend Pan Am title, book ticket to Paris in thriller against USA





Everything was on the line and neither team held back but Argentina clung to a fourth-quarter goal to win 2-1 over the USA to take home their eighth Pan American gold medal and, ultimately, punch their ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The USA pulled their goalie with three minutes to go and even earned two penalty corners but could not find a way to tie the game.