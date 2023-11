Argentina seal Olympic Games Paris 2024 Qualification





Hockey at Pan American Games 2023 came to an end today with Argentina men and women claiming the gold medals and securing qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024! Both the Argentine teams defended their titles from the 2019 edition of the games. The men’s team were the first to win their gold medal, defeating Chile 3-1 in the finals. The women’s team faced USA in the finals and came away with a thrilling 2-1 win to secure their 11th gold medal at the Pan American Games.