Clock is ticking fast for Malaysia's JWC boys to fix shortcomings

By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian junior team competed in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC). -NSTP FILE/NUR AISYAH MAZALAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal did not mince his words when he showed his displeasure towards Malaysia's Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) team, who narrowly avoided the bottom spot.