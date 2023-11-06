India won Women's Asian Champions Trophy

By Tariq Ali
Indian women's hockey team won the gold medal defeated Japan by 4-0 in the final of the Jharkhand Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Ranchi, 2023.
China women's hockey team won the bronze medal defeated South Korea by 2-1.
Final Standings of all the Editions:
Year-1st---2nd--3rd--4th--5th--6th---Venue
2010-KOR--JAP--IND--CHN. ---Busan, South Korea
2011-KOR--CHN--JAP--IND. ---Ordos, China
2013-JAP--IND--MAS--CHN. ---Kakamigahara, Japan
2016- IND--CHN--JAP--KOR--MAS. ---Singapore
2018-KOR--IND--CHN--MAS--JAP. ---Donghae, South Korea
2021-JAP--KOR--CHN--THA. ---Donghae, South Korea
2023- IND--JAP--CHI--KOR--MAS-THA-Ranchi, India
Highest Scores of the Match:
India 7 - 1 Thailand
China 6 - 0 Thailand
India 5 - 0 Malaysia
India 5 - 0 South Korea
The Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Sangita Kumari - IND 7 - 1 THA
3 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - CHN 6 - 0 THA
3 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - CHN 4 - 0 MAS
Top Scorers:
7 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - China
4 goals - Sangita Kumari - India
3 goals - Mai Toriyam - Japan