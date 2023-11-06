India won Women's Asian Champions Trophy

By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team won the gold medal defeated Japan by 4-0 in the final of the Jharkhand Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Ranchi, 2023.

China women's hockey team won the bronze medal defeated South Korea by 2-1.







Final Standings of all the Editions:

Year-1st---2nd--3rd--4th--5th--6th---Venue

2010-KOR--JAP--IND--CHN. ---Busan, South Korea

2011-KOR--CHN--JAP--IND. ---Ordos, China

2013-JAP--IND--MAS--CHN. ---Kakamigahara, Japan

2016- IND--CHN--JAP--KOR--MAS. ---Singapore

2018-KOR--IND--CHN--MAS--JAP. ---Donghae, South Korea

2021-JAP--KOR--CHN--THA. ---Donghae, South Korea

2023- IND--JAP--CHI--KOR--MAS-THA-Ranchi, India



Highest Scores of the Match:

India 7 - 1 Thailand

China 6 - 0 Thailand

India 5 - 0 Malaysia

India 5 - 0 South Korea



The Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Sangita Kumari - IND 7 - 1 THA

3 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - CHN 6 - 0 THA

3 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - CHN 4 - 0 MAS



Top Scorers:

7 goals - Zhong Jiaqi - China

4 goals - Sangita Kumari - India

3 goals - Mai Toriyam - Japan