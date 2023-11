Heart-warming home win for India, demolishes depending champions Japan 4-0





Savita Punia’s India dished out a timely stellar show to clinch the Asian Women’s Champions Trophy amidst the presence of galaxy of State political leaders, Indian men’s team and huge crowd. India was a dominant side from the word go, this time for once the scoreboard was kind to India too. Despite an evenly played first three quarters in which India hung on to the 17th minute Sangita Kumari’s goal, fortunes changed dramatically in the last one.