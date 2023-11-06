India lifts Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after thumping win over Japan

Sangita Kumari, Neha, Lalremsiami and Vandana Kataria got on the scoresheet for India as it clinched a 4-0 win against Japan in the final.



Uthra Ganesan





India lifts Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after thumping win over Japan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



For a stadium with an official capacity of 8000, the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda hockey stadium here had at least double that number inside on Sunday and much more outside, crowded in front of half a dozen giant screens. All of them had reason to celebrate by the time the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy ended, India lifting its second title after 2016 with a 4-0 win against Japan in the final.



