Hockey India announced Rs 3.00 Lakh to each player, and Rs 1.50 Lakh each for support staff







Ranchi: In a thrilling Final showdown at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, the Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a resounding 4-0 victory over reigning champions Japan, clinching the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 on a high note. This triumph elevated India's tally of Women's Asian Champions Trophy titles to an impressive two.