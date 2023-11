Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023: India clinch second gold by beating Japan, China wins Bronze





Ranchi: The Indian women's hockey team continued their winning streak and clinched the gold medal in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, securing their second consecutive title in the competition. The host team defeated Japan 4-0 in the final match held at the Marang Gomke Jaypal Singh Mundha AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here.