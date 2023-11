FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Pools Revealed





Following the conclusion of Hockey at the Pan American Games and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024, 5 men’s and women’s teams have now gained direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as Continental Champions, in addition to the hosts France. A further 16 men’s and women’s teams have simultaneously secured their place at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, so the pools for these qualification tournaments have now been revealed.