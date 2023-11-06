The man behind the lens: Yan Huckendubler

By Ali Baggott







I am sitting in Santiago, Chile at the XIX Pan American Games trying to put into words the contributions and career of one of the most epic volunteers and hockey builders Canada and the international field hockey scene has ever seen. Yan Huckendubler has one of the most unique and probably difficult names to pronounce, so much so that most just know him by his social media handle @yhucken – the man behind the lens. What you probably don’t know is that being a world-class sport photographer is not all that he does for field hockey.



