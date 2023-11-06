USWNT Claim Pan American Games Silver After Battle with Argentina



Spinning the coin, umpire Emi Yamada (JPN) umpired her 100th International after the game ball was dropped in via a parachutist. World Sport Pics



SANTIAGO, Chile – It was a 60-minute battle until the very end between the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 3 Argentina in the gold medal match of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. Las Leonas struck first and USA responded on penalty stroke just before the half. Tensions started to rise as Argentina pulled ahead midway through the fourth but the United Eagles fought with a late push that fell short, 1-2.



