African Hockey Road to Paris 2024

By Tariq Ali



The men's and women's hockey teams of South Africa won gold medals and both genders qualified for Paris Olympic Games 2024.







Men's Hockey:

South African men's hockey team defeated Egypt 2-1 to win the gold medal in All Africa Games 2023 Pretoria, Qualifiers for Paris Olympic Games 2024.



According to the quota one team allotted for the African continent, now, the silver medalist Egypt will appear in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held in January 2024.



Final Standing for the Men's Hockey event:

1 South Africa 2 Egypt 3 Ghana 4 Uganda 5 Nigeria 6 Kenya 7 Zambia 8 Zimbabwe



Highest Scores of the Match:

South Africa 11-0 Uganda

South Africa 10-0 Zimbabwe

Egypt 9-1 Uganda



Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Guise-Matthew Brown - RSA 11-0 UGA

3 goals - Guise-Matthew Brown - RSA 10-0 ZIM

3 goals - Samaila James - NGR 4-3 ZIM

3 goals - Ragab Hossaimeidin - EGY4-1 ZAM

3 goals - Francis Tettey - GHA 7-1 UGA



Top Scorer:

11 goals - Guise-Matthew Brown - South Africa



Women's Hockey:

South African women's hockey team defeated Nigeria by a massive margin 9-0 in the final won the gold medal in the All Africa Games, Pretoria , 2023, qualified for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Nigeria qualified for FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held in January 2024.



Final Standing for the Women's Hockey event

1 South Africa 2 Nigeria 3 Kenya 4 Ghana 5 Namibia 6 Zambia 7 Zimbabwe



Highest Scores of the Match:

South Africa 10-0 Zimbabwe

South Africa 9-0 Nigeria (Final)



Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Bobbs Quanita - RSA 10-0 ZIM

3 goals - Tarryn Lombard - RSA 9-0 NGR



Top Scorer:

7 goals - Tarryn Lombard - South Africa