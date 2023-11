Tears at Rotterdam after completely unnecessary defeat: S**t feeling



Tears for Brechtje van Santbrink, who had the 4-3 on her stick five minutes before the end, but missed in front of an open goal. Photo: Willem Vernes



Frustrated, Brian Vervoort – coach of Rotterdam – addresses his troops on Friday evening after a hard, but unnecessary defeat against competitor Oranje-Rood (4-2). In the circle he shouts: ‘This is not possible at all, what happened here. We really brought this on ourselves.’