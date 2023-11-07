Germany Champions of Sultan of Johor Cup

By Tariq Ali



Germany won men's hockey (under 21) eleventh edition of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 defeated Australia by 0 - 0 (Penalty shootout 3 - 1 ) in the final of the event, held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.







India defeated Pakistan by 3 - 3 (Penalty shootout 6 - 5) to win the bronze medal.



Final Standings of all the Editions of Sultan of Johor Cup:

2011: 1 MAS 2 AUS 3 KOR 4 IND 5 PAK 6 NZL

2012: 1 GER 2 IND 3 AUS 4 PAK 5 NZL 6 MAS

2013: 1 IND 2 MAS 3 ARG 4 PAK 5 KOR 6 ENG

2014: 1 IND 2 GBR 3 AUS 4 NZL 5 MAS 6 PAK

2015: 1 GBR 2 IND 3 MAS 4 ARG 5 AUS 6 PAK

2016: 1 AUS 2 PAK 3 JAP 4 ENG 5 MAS 6 NZL

2017: 1 AUS 2 GBR 3 IND 4 MAS 5 JAP 6 USA

2018: 1 GBR 2 IND 3 AUS 4 JAP 5 MAS 6 NZL

2019: 1 GBR 2 IND 3 MAS 4 JAP 5 AUS 6 NZL

2020: No competition due to COVID 19

2021: No competition due to COVID 19

2022: 1 IND 2 AUS 3 GBR 4 JAP 5 RSA 6 MAS

2023: 1 GER 2 AUS 3 IND 4 PAK 5 GBR 6 NZL 7 MAS 8 RSA



Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 records



Highest Scores of the Match:

Great Britain 7-4 Malaysia

Germany 6-3 India ( Semi Final)

India 6-2 New Zealand

Great Britain 5-3 New Zealand



Hat trick Scorer:

3 goals - Amandeep Lakra - IND 6-2 NZL



Top Scorer:

6 goals - Amandeep Lakra - India