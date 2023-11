We wanted to set record after failing to win Asian Games gold, says Savita Punia

The Indian team will now aim to return to Ranchi and repeat this performance at the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi in January 2024.





Savita Punia



The Indian women’s hockey team lifted the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi on Sunday night after a stunning 4-0 victory over Japan in the final, claiming the prestigious title for the second time.