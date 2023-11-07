Speedy Tigers to challenge Britain, Germany in Paris qualifiers



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team will have to challenge the likes of three-time Olympic champions Great Britain, world number five Germany and New Zealand in the Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman from January 15 - 21 next year to achieve their 2024 Paris Olympics dream.



