Speedy Tigers to challenge Britain, Germany in Paris qualifiers


(FILE PHOTO) The national men’s hockey team will have to challenge the likes of three-time Olympic champions Great Britain, world number five Germany and New Zealand in the Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman from January 15 - 21 next year to achieve their 2024 Paris Olympics dream. -NSTP FILE/ASYRAF HAMZAH

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team will have to challenge the likes of three-time Olympic champions Great Britain, world number five Germany and New Zealand in the Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman from January 15 - 21 next year to achieve their 2024 Paris Olympics dream.