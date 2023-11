Leicester Look To Hockey Growth In The City And Premier Division Return

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper speaks to Leicester City women as they bid for promotion from Vitality Division One North





All photography by Andy Smith



When Paul Hamnett took up his role at Leicester City last season, both club and newly-installed women’s coach were aligned in their vision. Namely, to take the six-time women’s champions back to the Vitality Women’s Premier Division.