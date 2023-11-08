Indian Women’s Hockey Team climbs to 6th in FIH World Rankings

Indian Eves reclaim their best-ever ranking after Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 triumph







New Delhi: On the back of their performance in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team are now ranked as the 6th best Women’s Hockey Team in the world, with 2368.83 points. In recent times, the team was placed at 8th but clinching the bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and their victory at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 has catapulted the Indian Women’s Hockey Team back to their best-ever placement, last achieved during the FIH Pro League in June 2022.



