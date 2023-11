Bears Fall To RedHawks In NCAA Tournament

Miami (OH) Holds Cal Offense In Check





Sophomore Tina Jolly finished the day with three saves in the loss to the RedHawks.



EVANSTON, Ill. – For just the second time this season, Cal field hockey's potent offense was held scoreless as Miami (OH) defeated the Golden Bears 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Lakeview Field in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.