Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan express gratitude to home fans for strong support in Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday lifted the spirits of the jam-packed Ranchi crowd at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium after they defeated Japan 4-0 in the Final to claim the Gold medal in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. With goals from Jharkhand's own Sangita Kumari (17'), Neha (46'), Lalremsiami (57') and Vandana Katariya (60'), India grabbed the prestigious title for the second time, with their previous title win coming in 2016.



