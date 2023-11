Malaysia crush Hong Kong 24-0

By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost 2-1 to New Zealand before bouncing back to whip Hong Kong 24-0 in the Sultan Nazrin Shah men's international Indoor Tournament at Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh today.