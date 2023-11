Twice honored for leadership, Maryland field hockey’s Logan Anderson puts her team first

Anderson recently earned her second Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.



By Ryan-Martin





Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images



Maryland field hockey’s leadership starts at the very top.



Head coach Missy Meharg has become an icon in her 36 years leading the Terps (16-5), winning seven national titles and nine coach of the year awards. Her two captains this year, backers Rayne Wright and Maura Verleg, each earned All-Big Ten honors after starting every game this season.