No. 9 Field Hockey Set to Open 2023 NCAA Tournament with Rutgers





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 9 Harvard field hockey (15-3, 9-0 Ivy) heads to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face No. 6 Rutgers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. Harvard is coming off wins over rivals Princeton and Penn to clinch an automatic bid into the tournament. Game one is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Karen Shelton Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.