East Grinstead’s Argentinian Captain On Title Win And Leadership Qualities

East Grinstead women are edging towards a Top 6 place after tough start to title defence, reports The Hockey Paper’s Rod Gilmour





All photography by Eva Gilbert



“Just beware that East Grinstead is not close to London,” Guadalupe Fernández Lacort was told before the Argentinian joined the current Vitality Women’s Premier Division champions.