'Defence, PC conversion needs improvement'- Indian coach Janneke Schopman

Despite winning Asian Champions Trophy, Indian women's hockey team head coach belives that they need to improve in multiple areas.





Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman (Source: Hockey India)



After putting the Asian Games' disappointment behind them and winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy tournament, the Indian women's hockey head coach Janneke Schopman feels the team needs to improve on defense and penalty corner conversion.