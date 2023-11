Hockey India announces Junior Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023

The Indian Junior Women's Team will be Captained by Preeti and Vice Captained by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday named the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 scheduled to be held from 29th November to 10th December 2023 in Santiago, Chile.