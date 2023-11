Field Hockey Defeats Rutgers and Moves on to Elite Eight





CHAPEL HILL, NC – No. 9 Harvard field hockey defeated No. 6 Rutgers 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this afternoon. Harvard had stellar goaltending from Tessa Shahbo and goals from Emily Guckian and Bronte-May Brough to help send the Crimson to the elite eight. Harvard will advance and play host No. 1 UNC on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. with a spot in the final four up for grabs. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.