Maryland field hockey coasts past Old Dominion, 3-0, in opening game of NCAA tournament

Holliday Woodard





Teammates embrace Sammy Popper after her goal in Maryland field hockey's 3-0 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 10, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Sammy Popper faced the net as the Terps set up for their second penalty corner of the NCAA Tournament. The graduate student received an insert from Margot Lawn and drove the ball from the top of the shooting circle into the back of the net.