No. 2 Northwestern blanks Miami (Ohio) in 3-0 victory, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Jake Epstein





Freshman back Ilse Tromp strikes the ball. Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer



On the back of an 18-game win streak and a sweep of the Big Ten’s regular season and tournament titles, No. 2 Northwestern had all the makings of the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed.