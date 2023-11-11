‘Happy to take on tougher teams in Ranchi,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita

India will face off against New Zealand, the United States, and Italy during the group stage of the tournament in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024, scheduled to take place in January next year







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is unfazed to take on tougher teams at the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 13th to 19th January, asserted Captain Savita following a successful campaign at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.



