Malaysia secure bronze playoff spot in Tuanku Zara Cup

By Aftar Singh





Malaysian players celebrate their victory over New Zealand in the Tuanku Zara Cup in Ipoh today. - Pic` courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's indoor hockey team edged New Zealand 5-4 today, securing a spot in the bronze medal playoff in the Tuanku Zara Cup at Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh.