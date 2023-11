Hockey Ireland Results Round-Up – Saturday Nov 11





EYHL WOMEN’S DIVISION 1



LORETO 4 PEMBROKE WANDERERS 0

Things began to unravel for the visitors as early as the seventh minute when Loreto were awarded a penalty stroke. Hannah McLoughlin converted the stroke to give Loreto a 1-0 lead. This was a lead they maintained until half-time. They increased their lead before half time through a Síofra O’Brien goal from open play to lead 2-0 in the forty seventh minute.