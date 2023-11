‘We will give added emphasis to our circle entry,’ Indian Junior Men's Hockey player Amandeep Lakra talks about team’s preparations for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

New Delhi: Amandeep Lakra, a prominent member of the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, stated on Saturday that the team "will give added emphasis to our circle entry" while discussing the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. He also shared his thoughts and experiences from the 11th Sultan Johor Cup 2023, where the Indian Team took home a Bronze medal.