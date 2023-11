Irish Women U16 and U18 Champions Crowned



Under 16 Women



LEINSTER 1 ULSTER 5



Ulster took the lead in this game with a goal from open play scored by Alyssa Somerville in the 21st minute. They increased their lead in the 32nd minute when Evie Girvan converted a penalty corner. Alyssa Somerville got her second goal of the game from open play in the 45th minute to make the score Leinster 0 Ulster 3.