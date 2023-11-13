Virginia Field Hockey Dominates Maryland 4-0, Advances to NCAA Semifinals

The Cavaliers shut out the Terrapins on their home turf to advance to the NCAA Semifinals for the first time since 2019



Matt Newton



Since defeating Maryland in overtime to advance to the semifinals in 2019, the Virginia field hockey team has had some rather bad fortune against the Terrapins, suffering four-consecutive losses in the series. That losing streak included an overtime regular season loss in 2021, a 2-1 loss in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, a 2-0 loss at Maryland in the regular season in 2022, and then a 2-1 loss at home to the Terps earlier this season.



