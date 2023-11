Maryland field hockey loses to Virginia in NCAA tournament quarterfinal, 4-0

Holliday Woodard





Hannah Boss looks down during Maryland field hockey’s 4-0 loss to Virginia on Nov. 12, 2023. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey readied to stop its third straight penalty corner. Virginia fired at goalie Alyssa Klebasko, who stepped up to save the shot.