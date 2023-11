North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Set for Field Hockey Semifinals





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – When the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship heads to the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference will be well represented, as three ACC programs – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Duke, and Virginia – all punched their tickets to Karen Shelton Stadium at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon.