No. 9 Field Hockey Drops Close Contest to No. 1 UNC in the Elite EIght





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 9 field hockey fell to No. 1 UNC on Sunday afternoon at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Crimson battled the host Tar Heels and managed to keep fighting back throughout the game but couldn't overcome two goals in the second half from UNC. Harvard finishes its season with an Ivy Title, Ivy Tournament Championship, and a trip to the Elite Eight.