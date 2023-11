UNC field hockey advances to second consecutive Final Four with 4-2 win over Harvard

By Jarrett Kidd





UNC junior midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars (22) hits the ball in Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12 2023 during the second round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship against Harvard. Photo by Samantha Lewis / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 UNC field hockey team (16-3, 5-1 ACC) defeated No. 9 Harvard (16-4, 7-0 Ivy), 4-2, to advance to the NCAA Field Hockey Final Four for the second consecutive season.