Meet the touring side with the hockey ‘AGM’ everyone wants to attend

Phil Benton, from Alderley Edge Hockey Club, on an ‘undesirables’ side set to celebrate 50 years of continuous touring
The Undesirables squad of 2023
The Undesirables – Cogito Ergo Sum. Although ancient stone tablets show two figures standing opposite each other in a now familiar hockey pose with a shaped piece of wood reminiscent of a hockey stick and a round object it is doubtful that Rene Descartes played hockey in 1637 when writing Discourse on Method. Were he a touring hockey player he would undoubtedly have played for The Undesirables.