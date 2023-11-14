Virginia field hockey defeats St. Joseph’s, Maryland, advances to NCAA Final Four

The Cavaliers triumphed 2-1 over the Hawks and 4-0 over the Terrapins last weekend to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA semifinals



By Tanmayi Patil





Virginia will face a familiar opponent in the semi-final round — North Carolina. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



Last weekend saw No. 5 Virginia field hockey travel to College Park, Md. for the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA championship, facing off against No. 13 Saint Joseph’s Friday and No. 4 Maryland Sunday. Friday afternoon saw the Cavaliers (13-6, 3-3 ACC) edge out the Hawks (16-5, 7-0 A 10) 2-1, followed by a dominant 4-0 shutout victory Sunday against the Terrapins (17-6, 6-2 Big 10). These wins mean that Virginia has secured a place in the NCAA semifinals for the sixth time in program history.



