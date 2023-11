‘Rani’s example motivated me during hard times’, says Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Forward Annu

The explosive forward is part of the squad that will take part in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 later this month







Bengaluru: Annu, the dynamic forward of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team, shared insights into her journey from the quaint village of Rojkhera near Jind, Haryana, to the national team in a heartfelt conversation on Monday. Annu also credited Rani, former Indian Captain, and her father, Mr. Rajpal, with propelling her hockey career to new heights.