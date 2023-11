Hockey India announces Junior Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

The Indian Junior Men's Team will be Captained by Uttam Singh and Vice Captained by Araijeet Singh Hundal







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the highly anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, set to take place from 5th December to 16th December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.