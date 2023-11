Penalty corner creativity propels UNC field hockey to Final Four

By Caroline Wills





UNC senior forward Paityn Wirth (10) takes a penalty in Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 during the second round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship against Harvard. Photo by Samantha Lewis / The Daily Tar Heel



In the 29th minute of Friday’s 6-1 routing of William & Mary, the North Carolina field hockey team tried something a little different on its penalty corner opportunity.