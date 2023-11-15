Preview: 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship set to begin on Wednesday in New Delhi

20 players from the National Core Group, including Vandana Katariya, Deep Grace Ekka, Sangita Kumari, and Monika, among others, will compete for their respective teams in this tournament







New Delhi: The 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023 is all set to begin on Wednesday, 15th November, in New Delhi. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two pools, and it will run until 21st November. During the league stage of the tournament, each team will play against all other teams in their pool. The top two teams from each pool will then advance to the Semi-Finals, which are scheduled for 20th November. The Final will take place on 21st November, along with the 3rd/4th place play-off.



