Hockey India mourns the demise of Sahara Group Chairman Shri Subrata Roy

Sahara India Pariwar was the major partner of Hockey India from 1995 to 2017



New Delhi, 15th November 2023: Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the demise of Sahara Group Chairman Shri Subrata Roy, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75 years old.