Irish EYHL Men's Division 1 Round 9 Midweek

BANBRIDGE  5 (Matthew McKee  5 mins,  Josh Moffett 19 mins, Louis Rowe 34  mins, Philip Brown 43  mins, Sam Farson 52 mins)
INSTONIANS 1 (David Arneill 60 mins)

Top of the table Banbridge took on bottom of the table Instonians in this Ulster derby on Tuesday night at Havelock  Park . Matthew McKee opened the scoring in the fifth minute from open play. Josh Moffett  added  a second from open play in the nineteenth minute.  A Louis Rowe goal from open play  in the thirty-fourth minute left Banbridge 3-0  ahead at half-time.  Philip Brown converted a penalty corner in the forty-third minute to increase Banbridge’s lead even further. Sam Farson completed the scoring for the hosts in the fifty-second minute from open play. A consolation goal from Instonians was registered on the hour mark through David Arneill it finished Banbridge 5 Instonians 1