Irish EYHL Men's Division 1 Round 9 Midweek

BANBRIDGE 5 (Matthew McKee 5 mins, Josh Moffett 19 mins, Louis Rowe 34 mins, Philip Brown 43 mins, Sam Farson 52 mins)

INSTONIANS 1 (David Arneill 60 mins)



Top of the table Banbridge took on bottom of the table Instonians in this Ulster derby on Tuesday night at Havelock Park . Matthew McKee opened the scoring in the fifth minute from open play. Josh Moffett added a second from open play in the nineteenth minute. A Louis Rowe goal from open play in the thirty-fourth minute left Banbridge 3-0 ahead at half-time. Philip Brown converted a penalty corner in the forty-third minute to increase Banbridge’s lead even further. Sam Farson completed the scoring for the hosts in the fifty-second minute from open play. A consolation goal from Instonians was registered on the hour mark through David Arneill it finished Banbridge 5 Instonians 1



